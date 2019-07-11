Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI); Allot Communications LTD (ALLT) Sentiment Is 1.67

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report $0.50 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 16.28% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. MMSI’s profit would be $27.30M giving it 28.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 35.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 292,451 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Allot Communications LTD (ALLT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 25 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced equity positions in Allot Communications LTD. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.44 million shares, down from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allot Communications LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 168,270 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 4,842 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Timpani Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 87,508 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 37,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Creative Planning invested in 3,674 shares or 0% of the stock. 193,306 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 75 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 111,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 17,963 shares stake. Axa holds 0% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 367,622 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 87,240 shares.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The company's Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 73.75 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company has market cap of $268.89 million. The firm offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. for 525,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 320,304 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has 0.7% invested in the company for 965,931 shares. The Israel-based Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has invested 0.42% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,485 shares.