Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Liberty Broadband (LBRDK); Shorts at Proassurance (PRA) Lowered By 10.79%

Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) had a decrease of 10.79% in short interest. PRA’s SI was 736,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.79% from 825,900 shares previously. With 264,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)’s short sellers to cover PRA’s short positions. The SI to Proassurance Corporation’s float is 1.4%. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 337,373 shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 4.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 733.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. LBRDK’s profit would be $91.03M giving it 53.88 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s analysts see -725.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 425,428 shares traded. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has risen 36.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRDK News: 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Liberty Broadband; 27/04/2018 – Liberty Broadband Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDA); 08/05/2018 – Liberty Broadband Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/04/2018 Liberty Broadband Corporation to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.62 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 283.55 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering Pro-Assurance Corp (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pro-Assurance Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wood. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, April 10.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 31.76 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

