Analysts See $0.50 EPS for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD); Republic Services Has 1.03 Sentiment

Analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. JELD’s profit would be $50.26M giving it 10.69 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s analysts see 117.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 93,142 shares traded. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has declined 26.91% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JELD News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc; 14/05/2018 – New Chapters in Landmark Antitrust Litigation – Richmond Jury Rejects Core Allegations of JELD-WEN’s Trade Secrets Case; 12/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Wins Trade Secrets Case Against Steves & Sons; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN HOLDING INC – TERM OF NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN SEES FY REV. +17% TO +19%, HAD SEEN UP 10%-13%; 02/04/2018 – JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF AMERICAN BUILDING SUPPLY, INC. ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $505M TO $535M, EST. $528.2M; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Sees 2018 EBIT $505M-EBIT $535M; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 24C

Republic Services Inc (RSG) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 236 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 230 sold and reduced their stock positions in Republic Services Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 180.28 million shares, down from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Republic Services Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 15 to 13 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 194 Increased: 170 New Position: 66.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. It also provides other ancillary services and products, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 585,232 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $252.23 million for 28.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.36 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.73 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.