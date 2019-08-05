Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Inogen, Inc. (INGN); Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Stake By $3.26 Million

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. INGN’s profit would be $10.96M giving it 29.38 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Inogen, Inc.’s analysts see 108.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 391,908 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE)’s stock rose 8.76%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 1.43 million shares with $58.13 million value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Hawaiian Elec Industries now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 356,836 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 28.53 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 33,300 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,765 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 7,164 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 5,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 2,362 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Sei Com accumulated 8,053 shares. Columbia Asset owns 11,555 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Wells Fargo Mn holds 166,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Management Ltd Liability holds 2.61% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Invest invested in 0.03% or 28,548 shares. Tekla Llc has invested 0.03% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 4,250 shares.

