Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Inogen, Inc. (INGN); 7 Analysts Covering The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. INGN’s profit would be $10.97M giving it 32.69 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Inogen, Inc.’s analysts see 108.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 197,906 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. See The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) latest ratings:

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inogen (INGN) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Inogen, Health Insurance Innovations, Amyris and Nutanix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 31.75 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inogen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. On Thursday, January 31 Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,079 shares. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $286.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

