Analysts See $0.50 EPS for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI); Electronic Clearing House (ECHO)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter's $0.46 EPS. FMBI's profit would be $55.24 million giving it 9.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Electronic Clearing House Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It's down -0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,275 activity. Van Arsdell Stephen C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,275.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $603.21 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 24.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

The stock increased 1.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) has declined 34.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for 85,204 shares.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $9.28 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.