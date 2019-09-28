Analysts See $0.50 EPS for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI); Crestwood Advisors Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Position

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 93.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 85,418 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 5,812 shares with $1.01M value, down from 91,230 last quarter. 3M Company now has $94.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. FMBI’s profit would be $55.13M giving it 9.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 342,333 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest Bank Joins Forces With LISC Chicago to Support Entrepreneurs of Color Fund – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid First Midwest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Midwest Names Corliss Garner as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,275 activity. Van Arsdell Stephen C bought 2,500 shares worth $50,275.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, TWOU and TME – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $177.63’s average target is 7.96% above currents $164.53 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target in Monday, July 29 report.

