Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT); Utah Retirement Systems Boosted By $1.73 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 99.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 54,073 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 108,274 shares with $3.53M value, up from 54,201 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.89 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. EBMT’s profit would be $3.20 million giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 1,518 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $109.57 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 2,905 shares to 163,843 valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 47,557 shares and now owns 330,595 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1. On Monday, August 5 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990.