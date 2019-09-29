Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC); Buckeye Partners LP (BPL)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 89 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 102 decreased and sold their positions in Buckeye Partners LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 112.71 million shares, up from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Buckeye Partners LP in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 70 Increased: 43 New Position: 46.

Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. OFC’s profit would be $55.97M giving it 14.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s analysts see -3.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 382,251 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub Partially Restarts Operations NYSE:BPL – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) Resumes Full Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners (BPL) Announces Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners: Don’t Get Tricked Chasing This 7% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 6.09% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. for 110,000 shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 13.36 million shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has 4% invested in the company for 3.94 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Harvest Fund Advisors Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, a California-based fund reported 4.99 million shares.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology related activities servicing priority missions (??Defense/IT Locations??). The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The Firm also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets within its regional footprint with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (??Regional Office Properties??). It has a 19.8 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, the Company derived 87% of core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -13.97% below currents $29.64 stock price. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity. $9,716 worth of stock was bought by KESLER STEVEN D on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT to Present at The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corporate Office Properties Is The ‘Black Knight’ Of The Government Checkmate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aew Capital Lp reported 1.72 million shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 19,100 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 81,227 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 17 shares. 382,598 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Hsbc Public Lc holds 0% or 18,265 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 636,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 104,381 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 23,448 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 11,670 shares.