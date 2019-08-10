Analysts See $0.50 EPS for Ciena (CIEN); 2 Analysts Are Bullish Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Last Week

Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CIEN’s profit would be $77.55M giving it 21.83 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Ciena Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 1.79M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c

Among 2 analysts covering Oxford Instruments PLC (LON:OXIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Instruments PLC had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 11. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1100 target in Monday, February 11 report. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. See Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) latest ratings:

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, makes, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company has market cap of 745.88 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes. It has a 25 P/E ratio. This segment also offers research tools for physical sciences; and process solutions for the etching of nanometre sized features, as well as provides nanolayer deposition and nanostructure controlled growth services.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29’s average target is 8.34% above currents $43.65 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Rosenblatt maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,465 were accumulated by First Tru Advisors Lp. Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Millennium Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 329 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 93,146 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us accumulated 1.21M shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 775,732 are held by Trinity Street Asset Management Llp. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 198,542 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Wedge Management L Lp Nc has 0.44% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Profund Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 22,373 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 58,514 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.77 billion. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 34.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.