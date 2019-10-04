Analysts See $-0.50 EPS for Avedro, Inc. (AVDR); Brant Point Investment Management Cut By $1.07 Million Its Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) stake by 21.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 55,940 shares with $3.99 million value, down from 70,940 last quarter. Arrow Electrs Inc now has $6.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 660,102 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) to report $-0.50 EPS on November, 6.After having $-0.43 EPS previously, Avedro, Inc.’s analysts see 16.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 9,155 shares traded. Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company has market cap of $368.23 million. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery.

Among 3 analysts covering Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avedro has $2700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 16.33% above currents $21.49 stock price. Avedro had 3 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $2700 target in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, August 13 to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $138.60 million for 11.05 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) stake by 425,844 shares to 500,844 valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped On Semiconductor Corp (Call) (ONNN) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was raised too.