Analysts See $-0.50 EPS for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS); Last Week McKesson (MCK) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. See McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $152.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $-0.44 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.58 lastly. It is down 66.19% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AGFS News: 09/05/2018 – AgroFresh Announces New Strategic Approach to China Market; 10/05/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 09/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PAGODA, AGROFRESH WILL OPEN AN INNOVATION CENTER; 09/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – ANNOUNCED BUSINESS STRATEGY FOR CHINESE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Investment Counsel Buys 3.8% of AgroFresh Solutions; 08/03/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions Appoints Denise L. Devine to Its Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGFS); 10/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 14/03/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – PRELIM QTRLY SHR $0.47; 15/03/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Cheap Stocks to Buy That Cost Less Than $10 – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “AgroFresh Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Stockhouse” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AgroFresh Strengthens Commitment to Environmental Sustainability – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.30 million. The firm uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.84 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 801.33 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.