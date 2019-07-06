Analysts See $-0.50 EPS for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE); Triple-s Management (GTS)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 40,010 shares traded. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) has declined 33.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical AGLE News: 05/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present Pegzilarginase Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at 2018 AA; 12/04/2018 – AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC – NEW DATA LINKS ARGININE REDUCTION TO MEANINGFUL CLINICAL EFFECTS IN FIRST TWO PATIENTS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 26/03/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Dr. Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC – REPEAT DOSES OF COMPANY’S PEGZILARGINASE PRODUCES MARKED AND SUSTAINED REDUCTIONS IN PLASMA ARGININE LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – AEGLEA BIO THERAPEUTICS INC – ACCOMPANYING REDUCTIONS IN OTHER RELATED GUANIDINO COMPOUNDS ALSO SEEN IN STUDY; 05/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present Pegzilarginase Phase 1 Dose Escalation Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics; 03/04/2018 – AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT NEW PHASE 1/2 TRIAL RESULTS IN ARGINASE 1 DEFICIENCY AT THE 2018 ACMG ANNUAL CLINICAL GENETICS MEETING; 13/03/2018 – AEGLEA BIO – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD AVAILABLE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $50.3 MLN

Triple-s Management Corp (GTS) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 42 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 52 sold and decreased their equity positions in Triple-s Management Corp. The funds in our database now own: 18.89 million shares, up from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Triple-s Management Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $192.99 million. The Company’s human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation for 536,295 shares. Pzena Investment Management Llc owns 1.34 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 0.16% invested in the company for 32,828 shares. The New York-based Lakewood Capital Management Lp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 125,400 shares.

Analysts await Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTS’s profit will be $10.17M for 14.22 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Triple-S Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $578.37 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

