Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK); John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter's $0.53 EPS. TBNK's profit would be $4.72M giving it 15.23 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.'s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 11,363 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 10 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased their positions in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.35 million shares, down from 1.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $287.91 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 1.77% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 116 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc accumulated 665 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 39,459 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Alliancebernstein L P owns 89,559 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 2,300 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 450 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,084 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc has 50,265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 1,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 65,000 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,460 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs accumulated 121,570 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 107 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $407,544 activity. The insider Ikeda Howard Y sold $101,207. Shares for $102,048 were sold by Murakami David S on Thursday, February 14. Kitagawa Allan S had sold 7,474 shares worth $204,289 on Thursday, February 14.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $169.41 million. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.06% of its portfolio in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund for 224,646 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 164,387 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 47,754 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.