Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Perspecta Inc. (PRSP); TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. PRSP’s profit would be $79.67M giving it 12.10 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Perspecta Inc.’s analysts see -5.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 196,497 shares traded. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive.

15/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $60 Upgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It has a 27.85 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology services to government clients in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company has market cap of $3.86 billion. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. It has a 54.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services.

