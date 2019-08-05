Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Perspecta Inc. (PRSP); Samlyn Capital Lowered By $5.97 Million Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 25.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 127,107 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 367,252 shares with $17.52 million value, down from 494,359 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $74.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 2.49 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. PRSP’s profit would be $79.68M giving it 11.33 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Perspecta Inc.’s analysts see -5.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 72,972 shares traded. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has risen 6.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Perspecta Completes Acquisition of Knight Point Systems – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Perspecta Receives CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 5 and CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 Ratings – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perspecta declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perspecta: A Shareholder Is Selling At The Worst Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology services to government clients in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company has market cap of $3.61 billion. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. It has a 50.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Perspecta Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 56.48 million shares or 3.98% less from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,728 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.13% or 1.06 million shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust reported 0.05% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 105,254 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 16,875 shares. Alpine Woods Capital accumulated 18,400 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pnc Finance Service Gp reported 0% stake. Atlanta Mngmt L L C owns 1.09% invested in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) for 3.29M shares. Sigma Planning reported 5,056 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.44 million shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). 291,144 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. 16,688 were reported by Citigroup. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com accumulated 93,458 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) stake by 2.09 million shares to 3.37 million valued at $71.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) stake by 198,712 shares and now owns 831,473 shares. Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 489,398 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability holds 19,470 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Field & Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.47 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 40,950 shares. stated it has 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New York-based Gabalex Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.72% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 53,506 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tompkins Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,581 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank owns 62,540 shares. 6.88 million were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Gp. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brookstone Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,244 shares. Papp L Roy And accumulated 0.05% or 6,235 shares.