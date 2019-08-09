Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Movado Group, Inc. (MOV); Highwoods Properties (HIW) Sentiment Is 0.9

Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 103 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 114 sold and trimmed equity positions in Highwoods Properties Inc. The funds in our database now own: 94.60 million shares, up from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Highwoods Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 92 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report $0.49 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. MOV’s profit would be $11.29M giving it 12.40 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Movado Group, Inc.’s analysts see 104.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 4,018 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 29/03/2018 – Movado Recorded a $45M Provisional Tax Expense Related to the 2017 Tax Act; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss/Shr $1.47; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 30/05/2018 – Movado 1Q EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Movado Group, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 15.75 million shares or 0.42% more from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl reported 134,030 shares stake. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,147 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 120,655 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager L P has 0.06% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 25,895 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 140,630 shares. 7,600 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 13,128 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Gsa Llp owns 24,826 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV). Group Incorporated One Trading Lp owns 4,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) for 806 shares.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $560.34 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 10 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 26,916 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 34.68 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.