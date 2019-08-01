Analysts See $-0.49 EPS for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR); Repligen (RGEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Repligen Corp (RGEN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 118 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 87 cut down and sold equity positions in Repligen Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 39.77 million shares, down from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Repligen Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 69 Increased: 77 New Position: 41.

Analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.82 EPS change or 85.20% from last quarter’s $-3.31 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 96,397 shares traded. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) has declined 63.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.68% the S&P500.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $107.64 million.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation for 1.64 million shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 530,056 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 1.41% invested in the company for 121,000 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.41% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 141,097 shares.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.39. About 753,798 shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. It makes various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody drugs. It has a 205.2 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields.

