Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Itron, Inc. (ITRI); STAR8 (STRH) Shorts Down By 94.79%

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. ITRI’s profit would be $19.28 million giving it 30.78 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Itron, Inc.’s analysts see -30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 31,268 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid

STAR8 CORP (OTCMKTS:STRH) had a decrease of 94.79% in short interest. STRH’s SI was 1,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 94.79% from 21,100 shares previously. It closed at $0.003 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Star8 Corporation, a development stage company, provides mobile smart phones and related accessories. The company has market cap of $535,380. It principally targets the pre-paid mobile phone market delivering mobile email and messaging phone. It currently has negative earnings. The firm would market its phones under the name Axiom.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $33.91 million activity. $688,580 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Shares for $19,012 were sold by Ziegler Lynda L..

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 53.58 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 995 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 203,434 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 93,861 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 17,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 23,000 shares. 131,025 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 3,803 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bankshares, a Texas-based fund reported 8,421 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Llc holds 1.25% or 516,745 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Limited holds 0% or 554 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% or 140,818 shares. 7,576 are owned by Cwh Cap Management. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 47,640 shares.