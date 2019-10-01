Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Investar Holding (ISTR); Opus Bank (OPB) Shorts Up By 0.64%

Analysts expect Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.51% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. ISTR’s profit would be $4.91M giving it 12.18 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Investar Holding Corporation’s analysts see 2.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 73 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) had an increase of 0.64% in short interest. OPB’s SI was 552,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.64% from 549,100 shares previously. With 133,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)’s short sellers to cover OPB’s short positions. The SI to Opus Bank’s float is 1.9%. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 1,087 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 04/05/2018 – Opus Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF MATRAI ENERGY PLANT; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 18/04/2018 – Opus Group: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Opus Group AB (PUBL); 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 16/03/2018 – Snapshot: `Fra Angelico/Opus Operantis’ by Robert Polidori; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 15/05/2018 – Opus Bank Hires San Diego Market Leader; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 29/05/2018 – OPUS ACQUIRES TWO VEHICLE INSPECTION COMPANIES IN ARGENTINA

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $799.71 million. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 38.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company has market cap of $239.19 million. It accepts various deposit services and products, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans.