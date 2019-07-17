Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Hamilton Lane (HLNE); Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 28.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. HLNE’s profit would be $24.93 million giving it 29.96 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s analysts see 36.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 33,149 shares traded. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 8.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE); 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments

Among 2 analysts covering Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covenant Transportation Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. See Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) latest ratings:

More notable recent Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TROW or HLNE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hamilton Lane Closes Latest Co-Investment Fund above Target – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workiva Inc (WK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. It provides following services: separate accounts ; specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. It has a 42.06 P/E ratio. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $75,000 was made by BOSWORTH ROBERT E on Friday, May 31.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $272.41 million. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. It has a 6.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Construction Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.