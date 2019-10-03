Analysts See $0.49 EPS for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP); FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (FCUUF) Shorts Up By 0.19%

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. GLOP’s profit would be $23.80 million giving it 9.30 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, GasLog Partners LP’s analysts see 96.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 119,259 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY

FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had an increase of 0.19% in short interest. FCUUF’s SI was 4.63M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.19% from 4.62 million shares previously. With 291,900 avg volume, 16 days are for FISSION URANIUM CORPORATION COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s short sellers to cover FCUUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2521. About 328,032 shares traded or 52.69% up from the average. Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners has $2200 highest and $18 lowest target. $20’s average target is 9.77% above currents $18.22 stock price. GasLog Partners had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership, focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has market cap of $885.07 million. The firm has a fleet of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters, each of which had a multi-year time charter. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio.

Fission Uranium Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $120.49 million. The companyÂ’s primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property, which has 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings.