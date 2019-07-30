Analysts See $-0.49 EPS for FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN); Graphic Packaging International (GPK) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, FibroGen, Inc.’s analysts see -7.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 283,668 shares traded. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has declined 23.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FGEN News: 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – FOURTH JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – FIBROGEN: PAMREVLUMAB SLOWED IPF DISEASE PROGRESSION IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – FibroGen Presents Latest Data From PRAISE Phase 2b Study of Pamrevlumab in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at American Thoracic Society 2018; 01/05/2018 – Imperas and Andes Extend Partnership, Delivering Models and Virtual Platforms for Andes RISC-V Cores with New AndeStar V5m; 09/05/2018 – FibroGen 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS & FIBROGEN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM DOUBLE-BLIND JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT IN HEMODIALYSIS CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE PATIENTS WITH ANEMIA; 21/05/2018 – FibroGen Presents Latest Data From PRAISE Phase 2b Study of Pamrevlumab in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at American Thoracic; 12/04/2018 – ARGENTINA IS SAID TO PROBE TRADES OF ANDES FOR INSIDER TRADING; 09/05/2018 – FIBROGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. LOSS/SHR 51C; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan

Graphic Packaging International Corp (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 89 sold and reduced stock positions in Graphic Packaging International Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 327.53 million shares, down from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Graphic Packaging International Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

Among 4 analysts covering FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. FibroGen had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.85 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 1.74 million shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 2.62 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.01% invested in the company for 16.01 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.87% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,280 shares.

