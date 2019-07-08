Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Devon Energy (DVN); Ci Investments Lifted By $1.37 Million Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding

Analysts expect Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 44.12% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. DVN’s profit would be $203.48 million giving it 14.33 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Devon Energy Corporation’s analysts see 36.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 3.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers

Ci Investments Inc increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 216.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 30,353 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 65.46%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 44,400 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 14,047 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $35.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 5.94 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.67 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the Coming Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.02% or 6,742 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company invested in 42,830 shares or 0.77% of the stock. M&R Management has 13,715 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 111,024 shares. 25,500 were accumulated by Huber Ltd. Paloma Prns Mngmt has 97,933 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 50,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 26,500 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 291,779 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.59 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ent Service Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Company accumulated 3,949 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Devon Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $37 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 55 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.14% or 486,408 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Tech holds 3,560 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 6,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability invested in 74,187 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 39.06M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Broadview Advisors Lc stated it has 5,300 shares. Bb&T Lc has 39,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Inv reported 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Paloma Partners Communications has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 13,953 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,750 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.11% or 15,767 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $69 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of APC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investor Movement Index Summary: May 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Become a High-Profile Acquisition Target – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 9,494 shares to 93,531 valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 287,400 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.