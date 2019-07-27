Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI); Last Week Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Coverage

Analysts expect Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. DBI’s profit would be $36.86M giving it 9.20 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Designer Brands Inc.’s analysts see 13.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.61M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has declined 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Advanced Materials had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, January 29. See Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) latest ratings:

More notable recent Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts: Athletic Brands Aren’t Making Enough Products For Women – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Designer Brands had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 16. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2400 target in Friday, May 31 report.

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: The U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio.