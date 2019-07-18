Analysts See $0.49 EPS for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM); White Elm Capital Raised Its Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Position

White Elm Capital Llc increased Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) stake by 14.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 54,330 shares as Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS)’s stock rose 7.60%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 425,209 shares with $10.96M value, up from 370,879 last quarter. Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 6,025 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss

Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.95% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. CNXM’s profit would be $31.22 million giving it 7.42 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, CNX Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 4.26% EPS growth. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. It is down 20.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNXM News: 19/04/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS CNXM.N -BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER, CNX MIDSTREAM GP LLC, HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3245 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – CNX Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CREDIT FACILITY ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWS TO EXPAND BORROWING CAPACITY TO $850 MLN, MATURES ON MARCH 8, 2023; 05/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CO ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT – DILUTED $0.40; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS NEW CREDIT LINE BOOST TO $600M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNX Midstream Partners ‘BB-‘, Otlk Stbl; Notes Rated; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,145 shares to 9,902 valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 13,100 shares and now owns 129,900 shares. Black Knight Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 65,246 are held by Morgan Stanley. Prudential Fincl accumulated 9,233 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 33,497 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 489,747 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 705,918 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 299,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 106,147 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 174,721 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,303 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.