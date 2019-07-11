Analysts See $0.49 EPS for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM); United Technologies (UTX) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.95% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. CNXM’s profit would be $31.23M giving it 7.27 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, CNX Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 4.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 139,029 shares traded. CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has declined 20.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNXM News: 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 05/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – CO ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF SALE OF NOTES TO FUND REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – CNX Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution; 19/04/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS-QTRLY DISTRIBUTION, WHICH EQUATES TO AN ANNUAL RATE OF $1.298 PER UNIT, REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 3.6% OVER PRIOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNX Midstream Partners ‘BB-‘, Otlk Stbl; Notes Rated; 15/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 08/03/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners LP Announces New Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CNX Resources Reaffirms Total 2018 Cap Expenditures Attributable to CNX of About $790M-$915M

United Technologies Corp (UTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 626 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 584 cut down and sold their stock positions in United Technologies Corp. The funds in our database reported: 668.70 million shares, up from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 40 to 54 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 505 Increased: 487 New Position: 139.

More notable recent CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNMX: The Little MLP That Could – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CNX Resources Corporation and CNX Midstream Partners LP Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company has market cap of $907.53 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It has a 7.27 P/E ratio. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 13.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation for 5.88 million shares. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owns 5.82 million shares or 11.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 9.29% invested in the company for 6.48 million shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Theleme Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 953,000 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.13 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.06 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 20.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.96. About 1.74M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL