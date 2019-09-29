Analysts See $0.49 EPS for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO); Dropbox – Class A (DBX) Shorts Lowered By 15.01%

Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX) had a decrease of 15.01% in short interest. DBX’s SI was 7.63 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.01% from 8.98M shares previously. With 4.59 million avg volume, 2 days are for Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX)’s short sellers to cover DBX’s short positions. The SI to Dropbox Inc – Class A’s float is 4.62%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 3.67 million shares traded. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has declined 15.16% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DBX News: 10/05/2018 – Dropbox beat expectations for earnings and revenue; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox tops paying subscriber estimates in first results since IPO; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Loss/Shr $2.13; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.13; QTRLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.08; QTRLY REVENUE $316.3 MLN, UP 28 PCT; 03/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Spotify spike follows a mixed bag for recent tech IPOs; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX SEES YEAR SALES $1.343B-$1.355B, EST. $1.340B; 15/05/2018 – Dropbox eyes security, machine learning technologies in Israel; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties

Analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. CNO’s profit would be $76.43 million giving it 8.16 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 2.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 633,645 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 25/04/2018 – CNO Financial 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,007.8 MLN VS $1,070.7 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC CNO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO’s Naval History Essay Contest: The Influence of History Upon Seapower; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – APPROVED 11 PCT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – NEAL SCHNEIDER IS RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – CNO Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Navy News Stand: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman Of The Board And Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend And Results Of Annual Shareholders Meeting; 05/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO Visits USS Arlington

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.

