Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB); Peak Resorts (SKIS) Shorts Increased By 28.16%

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. CIVB’s profit would be $7.66 million giving it 11.30 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -14.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 14,155 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 3.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) had an increase of 28.16% in short interest. SKIS’s SI was 26,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 28.16% from 20,600 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS)’s short sellers to cover SKIS’s short positions. The SI to Peak Resorts Inc’s float is 0.24%. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 32,599 shares traded or 56.30% up from the average. Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) has declined 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SKIS News: 10/04/2018 – Peak Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY REVENUES OF $59.3 MLN VS $56.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q Net $9.18M; 07/03/2018 PEAK RESORTS ANNOUNCES ITS 2018-19 PEAK PASS MULTI-MOUNTAIN SEASON PASS OFFERINGS; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Peak Resorts Announces Strong Pre-Season 2018/19 Season Pass Sales; 08/03/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $0.53; 05/04/2018 – PEAK RESORTS INC – HUNTER MOUNTAIN SECURED ALL REQUIRED PERMITS WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH TERRAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Peak Resorts 3Q EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Peak Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKIS)

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company has market cap of $74.31 million. The firm offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s ski resort activities consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $346.07 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.