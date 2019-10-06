Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE); First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.52% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. CADE’s profit would be $63.61 million giving it 8.72 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Cadence Bancorporation’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has declined 38.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CADE News: 13/05/2018 – Three State Bank Directors Will Join the Bd of Cadence and of Cadence Bank; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q EPS 46C; 13/05/2018 – Cadence Bancorp to Acquire State Bank Financial for $1.4 Billion; 14/05/2018 – CADENCE SEES QTR DIV BOOST TO 15C/SHR IN 3Q,TO 17.5C POST CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 1.9% Position in Cadence; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q Net $38.8M; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE BANCORP CADE.N – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $91.1 MLN, UP 21.9 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Cadence Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Cadence Bancorp. 1Q EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – CADENCE 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 44C

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 22 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 24 sold and reduced holdings in First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.78 million shares, down from 10.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates through Banking and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Among 3 analysts covering Cadence Bancorporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:CADE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cadence Bancorporation Class A Common Stock has $2700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 15.03% above currents $17.1 stock price. Cadence Bancorporation Class A Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 29 by Raymond James. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

More notable recent Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cadence Bancorporation – CADE – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation (MDP), MINDBODY, Inc. (MB) & – Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) – Class Action Reminder- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “CADE INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GuruFocus.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cadence Bancorporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 15, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. holds 0.56% of its portfolio in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund for 84,203 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc owns 60,700 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 434,576 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 543,635 shares.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $518.02 million. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FEI: Revisiting This Promising MLP-Focused CEF – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FEI: A High-Yielding Way To Play Growth In The Midstream/MLP Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TYG – An Interesting Way To Play Midstream Growth, But Price Is Not That Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robert F. Probst Named 2019 FEI Financial Executive of the Year, Public Company Category – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Decreases its Monthly Common Share Distribution to $0.10 Per Share for September – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.