Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN); Oceaneering International (OII) Shorts Decreased By 1.75%

Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) had a decrease of 1.75% in short interest. OII’s SI was 6.04 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.75% from 6.15M shares previously. With 1.10M avg volume, 6 days are for Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII)’s short sellers to cover OII’s short positions. The SI to Oceaneering International Inc’s float is 6.21%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 714,890 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report $0.49 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.26% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AZPN’s profit would be $33.50M giving it 61.79 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Aspen Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -67.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.41% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 340,699 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $138.50’s average target is 14.36% above currents $121.11 stock price. Aspen Technology had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 11. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, September 12 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AZPN in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Monday, August 12 report.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 32.64 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.