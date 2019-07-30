Analysts See $0.49 EPS for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE); Virnetx Holding (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Sellers Decreased By 1.46% Their Shorts

Virnetx Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) had a decrease of 1.46% in short interest. VHC’s SI was 7.80M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.46% from 7.92 million shares previously. With 407,400 avg volume, 19 days are for Virnetx Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s short sellers to cover VHC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 210,796 shares traded. VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) has risen 101.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VHC News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 08/05/2018 – lntegraNet Health Rolls Out VirnetX’s Gabriel Secure Communications to Assist with HIPAA Compliance; 20/04/2018 – DJ VirnetX Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHC); 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 13/04/2018 – VirnetX Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. APLE’s profit would be $109.68 million giving it 8.01 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 28.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.01 million shares traded. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has declined 9.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical APLE News: 03/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT BUYS HAMPTON INN & SUITES BY HILTON; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE HOTELS REVPAR GROWTH 0.0% TO 2.0%; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $298.4 MLN VS $292.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME $198 MLN TO $221 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APLE); 21/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and June 2018 Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT 1Q Net $42.2M; 03/05/2018 – APLE BUYS HAMPTON INN & SUITES PHOENIX DOWNTOWN FOR 44M; 19/03/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces April 2018 Distribution and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 Dimension Development Named Management Company of the Year by Apple Hospitality REIT for Exceptional Hotel Management in 2017

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. The Company's portfolio consists of 238 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton?? and Marriott?? families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets throughout 34 states. It has a 17.71 P/E ratio.

VirnetX Holding Corporation develops software and technology solutions for securing real-time communications over the Internet in the United States. The company has market cap of $503.29 million. The Company’s software and technology solutions include secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications various real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. It currently has negative earnings. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop in a secure environment.