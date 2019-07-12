Analysts See $-0.48 EPS for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB); TOPAZ RESOURCES (TOPZ) Shorts Up By 3450%

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report $-0.48 EPS on August, 9.After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 2.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 14,290 shares traded. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TOPAZ RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) had an increase of 3450% in short interest. TOPZ’s SI was 7,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3450% from 200 shares previously. With 9,600 avg volume, 1 days are for TOPAZ RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TOPZ)’s short sellers to cover TOPZ’s short positions. It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Topaz Resources, Inc. operates as an independent gas and oil company. The company has market cap of $532,370. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc. in April 2010.