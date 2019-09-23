Analysts See $0.48 EPS for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK); WPX Energy (WPX)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

WPX Energy Inc (WPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 155 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 142 sold and trimmed stakes in WPX Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 384.01 million shares, down from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding WPX Energy Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 11 to 6 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 110 Increased: 107 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.64 million giving it 15.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.11% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 33,287 shares traded or 146.72% up from the average. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 13.61M shares traded or 48.71% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 22.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. holds 9.15% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. for 9.45 million shares. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc owns 800,871 shares or 7.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jvl Advisors L.L.C. has 7.12% invested in the company for 853,302 shares. The New York-based Beaconlight Capital Llc has invested 4.8% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.10 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 4.82% more from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 5,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 1,989 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 7,800 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 37,115 shares. 14,486 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 63,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 40,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Com has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 202,048 shares. Moreover, Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Us Retail Bank De invested in 11,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 116 shares.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $284.45 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.