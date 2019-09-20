Analysts See $0.48 EPS for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK); Crestwood Advisors Boosted By $3.79 Million Its Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stake

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.64 million giving it 14.71 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 12,446 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 19,324 shares as Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 122,488 shares with $24.12 million value, up from 103,164 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc Cl A now has $39.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.34. About 704,692 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 4.82% more from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,840 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 11,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 100 shares. Intl Incorporated owns 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 4,953 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.01% or 65,000 shares. Bessemer invested in 19,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Denali Advsr, a California-based fund reported 79 shares. 207,738 were reported by State Street. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co stated it has 1,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 40,168 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 7,800 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 81,692 shares. Northern Trust invested in 92,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 14,597 shares in its portfolio.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $273.23 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

More notable recent Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Adopts Repurchase Program Nasdaq:TBNK – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TBNK) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Communication Il invested in 25,388 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 163,427 were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor Inc. 313 are held by Csat Invest Advisory L P. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Calamos Wealth Mgmt accumulated 5,473 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Llc holds 0.25% or 12,485 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,582 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motco reported 21,015 shares stake. Dana Investment reported 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Triangle Wealth has 0.56% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,490 shares. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,704 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Montecito Retail Bank & has invested 0.12% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 5,383 are owned by Charter Trust Comm.

Among 3 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $230.50’s average target is 11.17% above currents $207.34 stock price. Constellation Brands had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 17.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKM Partners expects Constellation Brands to rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hexo Stock Is in a Precarious Position Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf stake by 6,578 shares to 322,584 valued at $16.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) stake by 5,120 shares and now owns 7,480 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.