Analysts See $0.48 EPS for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK); Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted By $1.38 Million Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Position

Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBNK’s profit would be $4.64M giving it 15.03 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 36 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) stake by 193.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 55,286 shares as Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)’s stock declined 0.64%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 83,822 shares with $2.16M value, up from 28,536 last quarter. Northwest Pipe Co now has $271.20 million valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 815 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) stake by 8,128 shares to 239,543 valued at $21.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 3.05 million shares and now owns 409 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited Co accumulated 278,670 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 1 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 9,915 shares. 10,200 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0% or 88 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 83,822 shares. First Trust LP invested in 32,849 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 818,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 18,946 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Mngmt Incorporated has 1.89% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 469 shares.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $279.13 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 4.82% more from 4.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 1,989 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 202,048 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 44,915 shares. Sei Invs Com invested in 15,897 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0% or 16,250 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Inc owns 8,682 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L L P Nc reported 12,247 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 117 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,236 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 15,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington National Bank reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).