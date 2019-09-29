Analysts See $0.48 EPS for SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW); Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Take Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 205 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 189 reduced and sold stakes in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 98.29 million shares, down from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Take Two Interactive Software Inc in top ten positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 153 Increased: 126 New Position: 79.

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 31.43% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. FLOW’s profit would be $20.43M giving it 20.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, SPX FLOW, Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 190,981 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 10.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice Pres, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees FY EPS $2.21-EPS $2.56; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Net $15.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SPX FLOW INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 22/04/2018 – DJ SPX Flow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLOW); 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018

Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 9.4% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for 15,494 shares. Tekne Capital Management Llc owns 193,069 shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 5.31% invested in the company for 51,200 shares. The New York-based Highline Capital Management L.P. has invested 4.71% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 310,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 743,488 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 24.99 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.03 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 46 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.