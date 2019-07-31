Analysts See $0.48 EPS for SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW); Invesco LTD Has Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.79% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. FLOW’s profit would be $20.42 million giving it 21.17 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, SPX FLOW, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 140,566 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 16.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 29/03/2018 – SPX Flow Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPX Flow Tour Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms SPX Flow ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Rvsd To Pos Frm Neg; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Net $15.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SPX FLOW INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice Pres, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

Invesco Ltd decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 9.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd analyzed 52,900 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)'s stock rose 20.42%. The Invesco Ltd holds 509,122 shares with $125.54M value, down from 562,022 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $283.71. About 411,708 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 35.97 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

date 2019-07-31

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 26.87 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.11% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 152,995 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Retirement Of Alabama reported 39,980 shares. Montag & Caldwell has invested 2.89% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 5,019 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,351 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 4,770 shares. National Pension Service owns 105,865 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 9,440 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.27% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 483,399 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 21 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Mizuho maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $230 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Friday, June 21 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of FLT in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $259 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.