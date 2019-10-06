Analysts See $0.48 EPS for SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW); ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (EMNSF) Shorts Down By 0.12%

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 31.43% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. FLOW’s profit would be $20.15M giving it 18.88 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, SPX FLOW, Inc.’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 178,727 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 10.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 29/03/2018 – SPX Flow Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms SPX Flow ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Rvsd To Pos Frm Neg; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EBITDA $43.9M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees FY EPS $2.21-EPS $2.56; 03/05/2018 – SPX Flow Tour Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SPX FLOW INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. EMNSF’s SI was 678,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 678,900 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 323 days are for ELEMENTIS 1998 PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)’s short sellers to cover EMNSF’s short positions. It closed at $1.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Surfactants, and Chromium. It has a 21.03 P/E ratio. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the architectural and industrial coatings, personal care, and oilfield drilling markets.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 17.64 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

