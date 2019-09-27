Analysts See $0.48 EPS for SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG); METSA BOARD CORPORATION SHS B FINLAND (MTSAF) Shorts Increased By 28.18%

Analysts expect SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. SBFG’s profit would be $3.13M giving it 8.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, SB Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3,001 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $68,888 activity. HELBERG TOM R had bought 370 shares worth $6,198 on Friday, June 21. Shares for $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W. 500 shares were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G, worth $8,040 on Thursday, August 15. KLEIN MARK A bought $4,835 worth of stock or 300 shares.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $105.23 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold SB Financial Group, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 12,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway accumulated 78,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fj Cap Mgmt reported 213,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 53 shares. Vanguard Gru has 226,657 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 112,565 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Com reported 629,151 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 1,810 shares. Denali Ltd Co reported 125 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 33,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Network Limited Company has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,400 shares. Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 207,144 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 8,456 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 73,962 shares.