Analysts See $0.48 EPS for SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG); DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (DUOT) Shorts Decreased By 96.55%

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:DUOT) had a decrease of 96.55% in short interest. DUOT’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 96.55% from 5,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.3993 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 23.08% from last quarter's $0.39 EPS. SBFG's profit would be $3.13 million giving it 8.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, SB Financial Group, Inc.'s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 6,265 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $106.47 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 12 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold SB Financial Group, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 7,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,578 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,809 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 125 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Zpr has 1.09% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 922 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. The Virginia-based Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.34% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock Inc stated it has 8,456 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). The Minnesota-based Punch And Assocs Inv Mngmt has invested 0.22% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Another recent and important SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. $6,198 worth of stock was bought by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. 300 shares valued at $4,835 were bought by KLEIN MARK A on Wednesday, August 14. 500 shares were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G, worth $8,040 on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $5,160 was made by CARTER GEORGE W on Wednesday, June 5.

More recent Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DUOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duos Technologies: Attacking An Unpenetrated Market – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Duos Technologies Graduates to OTCQX – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Quarterly Index Performance and Rebalancing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.