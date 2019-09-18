Analysts See $0.48 EPS for RLI Corp. (RLI); Ubs Oconnor Decreased Cognizan (CTSH) Holding

Analysts expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. RLI’s profit would be $21.50M giving it 47.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, RLI Corp.’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 128,299 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 33.06 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,790 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $90,790 was bought by Angelina Michael E.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million.

