Analysts See $-0.48 EPS for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST); 3 Analysts Bullish SAP SE (SAP)

Analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) to report $-0.48 EPS on August, 23.After having $-17.33 EPS previously, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -97.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 4,027 shares traded. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 25.64% above currents $121.24 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. See SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $167.0000 Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $131.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 2 analysts covering Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares (NASDAQ:MIST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares has $2800 highest and $26.5000 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 43.19% above currents $19.03 stock price. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world’s coffee – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dr. Robin Robinson, Founding Director of BARDA Joins RenovaCare – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RenovaCare Awarded New Patent Allowing for the Spray of Stem Cells for Regeneration of Organs and Tissues – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NW Natural Holdings Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company has market cap of $466.06 million. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating atrial fibrillation and angina. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 2.75% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.24. About 634,363 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP PAID GUPTA-LINKED ENTITIES TO WIN SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACTS; 08/03/2018 – Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 04/05/2018 – Organizations Select Marketing Cloud Solution from SAP to Connect with Customers and Deliver Personalized Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Visual Bl Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 17/05/2018 – Symmetry and United VARs Tap into Cloud Hosting Momentum Driven by SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Migrations; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Rev EUR5.26B