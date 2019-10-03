Analysts See $0.48 EPS for KeyCorp (KEY); Orchid Island Capital Has 1.58 Sentiment

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 38 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 24 reduced and sold their equity positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 19.12 million shares, up from 15.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 17 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter's $0.45 EPS. KEY's profit would be $481.58M giving it 8.88 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, KeyCorp's analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 9.09M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. for 54,147 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 190,524 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 227,011 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc., a New York-based fund reported 20,219 shares.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $358.15 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

It closed at $5.68 lastly. It is down 23.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 9.50% above currents $17.05 stock price. KeyCorp had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Na has 0.93% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gradient Ltd has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 45 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 2,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 0.14% or 961,335 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.09% stake. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 77,708 shares. Northern Tru reported 11.80M shares stake. 680,953 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 14,795 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Mngmt has 0.18% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 18,212 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,177 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 81,209 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Tru Co reported 19,000 shares.