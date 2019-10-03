Analysts See $0.48 EPS for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP); Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered Blackrock (BLK) Holding

Northeast Investment Management decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 7.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northeast Investment Management sold 2,463 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Northeast Investment Management holds 29,677 shares with $13.93 million value, down from 32,140 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $65.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $418.45. About 278,282 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Annual Financial Report; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SHORT-TERM TREASURIES OFFER POSITIVE REAL YIELDS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 07/03/2018 – Gunmaker Holds Its Ground Against BlackRock — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 26/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s)

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $0.48 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 26.15% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. HZNP’s profit would be $89.47 million giving it 13.45 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 527,999 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 73.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon Pharma has $3600 highest and $3400 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 36.83% above currents $25.82 stock price. Horizon Pharma had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Wednesday, August 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.95, from 1.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 195 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 4.39 million shares or 97.10% less from 151.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc owns 226,881 shares. C Worldwide Gp Hldgs A S holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 491,544 shares. Knott David M reported 50,046 shares. King Luther reported 0.02% stake. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 9,252 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 207,158 shares. Castleark Lc owns 362,980 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. The Nevada-based Jabodon Pt Communications has invested 3.52% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Usa Portformulas Corporation has invested 0.2% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Among 3 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $500 lowest target. $527.50’s average target is 26.06% above currents $418.45 stock price. BlackRock had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $545 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

