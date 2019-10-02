Analysts See $0.48 EPS for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB); Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 54.84% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. DLB’s profit would be $48.37M giving it 33.83 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s analysts see 26.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 391,597 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 97 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 93 cut down and sold their stock positions in Bank Of Hawaii Corp. The funds in our database now have: 33.37 million shares, up from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Bank Of Hawaii Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 79 Increased: 70 New Position: 27.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation for 124,790 shares. Country Club Trust Company N.A. owns 135,738 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 1.18% invested in the company for 13,720 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc. has invested 1.18% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 87,420 shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the holding firm for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial services and products in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. It has a 15.31 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers financial services and products to clients and small businesses.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.47 million for 15.08 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold Dolby Laboratories, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

