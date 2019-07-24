Analysts See $0.48 EPS for Crocs, Inc. (CROX); Schmitt Industries (SMIT)’s Sentiment Is 0.2

Schmitt Industries Inc (SMIT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.30, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 5 sold and reduced stock positions in Schmitt Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.08 million shares, down from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Schmitt Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 37.14% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CROX’s profit would be $34.49M giving it 12.18 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Crocs, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 666,490 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – NOW EXPECT FULL YEAR REVENUES TO BE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c

Among 5 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Crocs had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness on Thursday, February 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, June 24. Pivotal Research maintained Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $267,100 activity. 10,000 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares with value of $267,100 were sold by SMACH THOMAS J.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The company's primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Crocs, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Parkside Bancorporation Tru has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 93,276 are held by Eam Investors Ltd Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 375,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 39,265 were reported by Zacks Management. Gmt Cap holds 105,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 43,051 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) for 18,210 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 4,892 shares. 1.05 million were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 21,642 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Schmitt Industries, Inc. for 700,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 70,802 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

