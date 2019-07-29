Analysts See $0.48 EPS for Boyd Gaming (BYD); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. BYD’s profit would be $53.46 million giving it 14.06 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s analysts see 11.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 999,797 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M

Among 4 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oceaneering International had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. See Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold New Target: $17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 8,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 72,825 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 668,626 shares. 647,974 are owned by Prudential Financial. Granite Invest Partners Lc stated it has 690,913 shares. State Street has 3.68 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 391,384 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 83,183 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 293,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 72,439 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 452 shares. Invesco Limited reported 472,694 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming has $42 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.25’s average target is 34.26% above currents $27 stock price. Boyd Gaming had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. Argus Research maintained Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Monday, March 4. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

