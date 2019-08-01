Analysts See $0.47 EPS for The Stars Group Inc. (TSG); Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Chesapeake Energy (Put) (CHK) Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (CHK) stake by 46.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 700,000 shares as Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (CHK)’s stock declined 36.04%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 800,000 shares with $2.48 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) now has $2.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 11.27M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal

Analysts expect The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter's $0.6 EPS. TSG's profit would be $135.66M giving it 8.52 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, The Stars Group Inc.'s analysts see 27.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 387,948 shares traded. The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has declined 55.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "The Stars Group and Penn National Gaming Enter Agreement for Online Betting and Gaming Market Access – PRNewswire" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha" on July 13, 2019.

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology services and products to the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017.

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 28. Citigroup maintained the shares of CHK in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $2.5 target in Friday, April 12 report.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 2,500 shares to 6,100 valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 28,900 shares. Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was raised too.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha" on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Summer Rally Time At Chesapeake Energy – Seeking Alpha" published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Chesapeake Energy Is Set To Roar – Seeking Alpha" on July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 50,179 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Company Lp has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 126,698 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 95,400 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp has 3.62 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 51,882 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2.34 million shares. 1.75 million were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Ltd. Northern Trust reported 8.61M shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 166 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 125,321 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. $100,625 worth of stock was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28. Shares for $1.85M were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares.