Analysts See $0.47 EPS for STORE Capital (STOR); SINOLINK WORLDWIDE HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (SNLKF) Shorts Decreased By 0.88%

SINOLINK WORLDWIDE HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SNLKF) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. SNLKF’s SI was 10.73 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 10.83M shares previously. It closed at $0.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. STOR’s profit would be $106.73M giving it 18.07 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, STORE Capital Corporation’s analysts see -2.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 173,963 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,826 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. It has a 34.11 P/E ratio.

